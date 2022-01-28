Trigran Investments Inc. Grows Stake in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,990,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,557 shares during the quarter. Sierra Wireless comprises about 8.5% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned approximately 13.40% of Sierra Wireless worth $77,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,460,000. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,659,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 745,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after buying an additional 89,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth $1,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

SWIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of SWIR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,944. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average is $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $512.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.10.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $82.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

