Trigran Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 480,469 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,590 shares during the quarter. Synaptics accounts for 9.5% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned about 1.22% of Synaptics worth $86,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 6.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total value of $4,022,435.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.82. 5,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $262.08 and its 200 day moving average is $210.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

