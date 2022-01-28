Trigran Investments Inc. Has $24.43 Million Stock Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 236.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,791,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960,997 shares during the period. Harmonic makes up approximately 2.7% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned 2.72% of Harmonic worth $24,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,013,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,915,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,654,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,479,000 after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,928,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities raised Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harmonic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $108,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $353,448.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 133,692 shares of company stock worth $1,445,338 in the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 26,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,009. Harmonic Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

