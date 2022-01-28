Trigran Investments Inc. Has $31.35 Million Position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Trigran Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,453,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 171,388 shares during the period. CECO Environmental accounts for approximately 3.5% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned approximately 12.45% of CECO Environmental worth $31,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CECE. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 19,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

CECE stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.23. 588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,638. CECO Environmental Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $223.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $79.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 5,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $31,796.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,687 shares of company stock worth $58,325. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

