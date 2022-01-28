Trigran Investments Inc. Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

Trigran Investments Inc. reduced its position in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,514,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 543,691 shares during the period. PHX Minerals comprises 0.5% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned about 4.98% of PHX Minerals worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 12.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 30.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 70.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 14,518 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 42.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 20,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,970. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $4.37.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -16.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 41,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $125,434.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher T. Fraser bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $43,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 203,772 shares of company stock worth $499,228. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

