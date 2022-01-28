Trigran Investments Inc. Purchases 171,797 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,749,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,797 shares during the period. Ooma accounts for about 3.6% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned about 7.45% of Ooma worth $32,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ooma by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ooma by 110.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Ooma by 1.1% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 154,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ooma by 7.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

OOMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Shares of NYSE OOMA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,047. Ooma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average is $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $410.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.48 and a beta of 0.55.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ooma Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

