Trigran Investments Inc. Purchases 86,265 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,863,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,265 shares during the quarter. Surmodics accounts for 11.4% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned 13.44% of Surmodics worth $103,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 58,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Surmodics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Surmodics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

SRDX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.07. 532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,325. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.14 and a 12-month high of $62.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $587.93 million, a P/E ratio of 141.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Surmodics had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Surmodics from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Surmodics news, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $245,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,551 shares of company stock worth $861,604. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

