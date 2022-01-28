Trigran Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Trigran Investments Inc. reduced its position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,796 shares during the period. SiTime accounts for about 8.9% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of SiTime worth $80,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,022,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,024,000 after buying an additional 654,173 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,548,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after purchasing an additional 84,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,842,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SiTime by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 554,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,217,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,657,000 after purchasing an additional 253,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SITM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

In related news, Director Raman Chitkara sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total transaction of $58,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,354 shares of company stock valued at $21,082,369. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM traded up $6.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.76. 7,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,845. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.55. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $75.81 and a 52-week high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $63.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.