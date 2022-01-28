Trigran Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Trigran Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,748 shares during the quarter. Sonos accounts for about 0.1% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SONO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sonos by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sonos by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,995,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,610,000 after buying an additional 295,062 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Sonos by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Sonos by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SONO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $22.47. The company had a trading volume of 27,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,922. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.96. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.46 and a twelve month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.23 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

