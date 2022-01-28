Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Price Target Raised to GBX 275 at Barclays

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from GBX 270 ($3.64) to GBX 275 ($3.71) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.58) to GBX 282 ($3.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.37) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 265 ($3.58) price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.58) to GBX 260 ($3.51) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 246 ($3.32).

Shares of BBOX opened at GBX 235.51 ($3.18) on Friday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 175.30 ($2.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 288 ($3.89). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 238.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 227.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.40 billion and a PE ratio of 5.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

