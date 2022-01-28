Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) to announce $44.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tritium DCFC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.50 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tritium DCFC will report full year sales of $84.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.00 million to $84.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $170.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tritium DCFC.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCFC opened at $8.09 on Friday. Tritium DCFC has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $11.00.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II proposed business combination with Tritium Holdings Pty Ltd.

