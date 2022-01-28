Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Trading Down 5.4%

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) shares fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.63 and last traded at $7.65. 2,547 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 264,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

Tritium DCFC Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCFC)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II proposed business combination with Tritium Holdings Pty Ltd.

