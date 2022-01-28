TROY Hits Market Capitalization of $55.84 Million (TROY)

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, TROY has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TROY coin can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TROY has a total market cap of $55.84 million and $2.67 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00048536 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.23 or 0.06672125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00053398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,693.23 or 0.99869398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00052062 BTC.

About TROY

TROY was first traded on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade . TROY’s official website is troytrade.com . TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

TROY Coin Trading

