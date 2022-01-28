True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.11

Shares of True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 9747 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 10.90.

True Drinks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRUU)

True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

