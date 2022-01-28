TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ) were down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.59 and last traded at $25.59. Approximately 1,207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ) by 88.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

