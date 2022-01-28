Truist Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Research analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Amphenol in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.05.

NYSE:APH opened at $75.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.10. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter worth approximately $494,085,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 5,807.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,958,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $216,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,392 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,221,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $309,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,429 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,184,233,000 after purchasing an additional 966,115 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Amphenol by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,250,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $677,417,000 after buying an additional 911,753 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

