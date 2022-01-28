Truist Financial Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Alibaba Group in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.12. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.71 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, CLSA restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.01.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $112.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $108.70 and a twelve month high of $274.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

