Truist Financial Comments on MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) – Analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for MasterCraft Boat in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. Truist Financial also issued estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $144.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $24.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 9.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

