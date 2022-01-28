Truist Financial Weighs in on eBay Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of eBay in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali anticipates that the e-commerce company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for eBay’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Shares of EBAY opened at $56.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. eBay has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,080 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,827 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 224,333 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 965,548 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $64,209,000 after purchasing an additional 488,773 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,538,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 15,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,199,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,757 shares of company stock worth $4,571,804. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

