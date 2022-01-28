Truist Financial Weighs in on Mimecast Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Mimecast in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst J. Fishbein now expects that the technology company will earn $1.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Mimecast’s FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

MIME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Mimecast stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.14. 21,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,827,592. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $38.84 and a twelve month high of $85.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.46.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $147.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.47 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $2,934,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 7,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $586,681.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,312 shares of company stock worth $4,113,806 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 11.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,225,000 after purchasing an additional 591,920 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 82.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

