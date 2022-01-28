TrustVerse (TRV) Market Capitalization Tops $9.19 Million

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One TrustVerse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $9.19 million and approximately $401,636.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00042576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00105472 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 646,500,006 coins. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

