Tsai Capital Corp Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tsai Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,050 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.5% of Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V stock traded up $12.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.30. The company had a trading volume of 415,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,336,529. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $420.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,386 shares of company stock worth $6,485,801 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.92.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

