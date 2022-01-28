Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) shares fell 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.43 and last traded at $17.51. 62,767 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,274,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

A number of research firms have commented on TRQ. TD Securities raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight Capital raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.95.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $622.79 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 28.23%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 52,997 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 21,853 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 510.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 91,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 76,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

