Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) Short Interest Up 316.7% in January

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 316.7% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 162.7% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 302,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 187,350 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 15.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 575,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after buying an additional 75,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 16.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 811.9% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 195,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 173,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 1.0% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 136,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THCA opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

