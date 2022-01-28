Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.55

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 6791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $85.58 million for the quarter. Tuya had a negative net margin of 49.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. On average, analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,164,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tuya in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Franchise Capital Ltd boosted its position in Tuya by 33.8% in the third quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 4,174,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,866,000 after buying an additional 1,054,373 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tuya by 14.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the third quarter valued at $282,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tuya Company Profile (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

