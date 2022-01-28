Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Up 6.3%

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $190.48 and last traded at $187.94. 89,135 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,949,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $392.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.36.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.37. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $134,229.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total transaction of $462,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,729 shares of company stock worth $17,203,997. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Twilio by 631.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

