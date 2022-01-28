Twist Bioscience (TWST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.08) per share for the quarter. Twist Bioscience has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, analysts expect Twist Bioscience to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $51.34 on Friday. Twist Bioscience has a 1 year low of $48.63 and a 1 year high of $202.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.55 and its 200 day moving average is $101.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $453,266.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,185 shares of company stock worth $12,122,885 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Twist Bioscience stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 311.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,291 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

