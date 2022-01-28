Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Twitter by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 178,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 47,657 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 15.0% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 59.0% during the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 44,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the second quarter valued at about $6,881,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,907,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $131,224,000 after acquiring an additional 53,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of -140.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.51.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.03.

In related news, insider Sarah Personette sold 14,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $790,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,217 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,253. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

