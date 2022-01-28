Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,759 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Twitter comprises about 3.4% of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $9,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 756.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter in the third quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,217 shares of company stock worth $3,478,253. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TWTR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,085,938. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.99 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.51.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.26.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

