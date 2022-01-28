Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.99

Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.99 and last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 1972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). On average, analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences Inc will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,640,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $17,370,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,844,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,231,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

