U Network Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One U Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. U Network has a market cap of $637,273.46 and approximately $7,040.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, U Network has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About U Network

UUU is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. The official website for U Network is u.network . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

U Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

