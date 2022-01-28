U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the December 31st total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 16.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Energy by 18.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

USEG opened at $3.02 on Friday. U.S. Energy has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 19.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%.

About U.S. Energy

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.