U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Update

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Gold by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in U.S. Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Gold by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.63. U.S. Gold has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $13.65.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Gold will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on USAU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.50) on shares of U.S. Gold in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

