U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Shares Acquired by Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned approximately 0.51% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

USX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nathan H. Harwell sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $40,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,920 shares of company stock worth $322,922 over the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:USX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.19. The stock had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,716. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $12.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.63.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Profile

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

