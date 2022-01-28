Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) – Truist Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Uber Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali forecasts that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UBER. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

Shares of UBER opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a PE ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.