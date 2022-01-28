UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

UCBJY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut UCB from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered UCB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UCBJY opened at $48.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.97. UCB has a 52-week low of $44.41 and a 52-week high of $61.96.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

