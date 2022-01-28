uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 76.1% from the December 31st total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ UCL opened at $1.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62. uCloudlink Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 92.15% and a negative net margin of 58.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that uCloudlink Group will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in uCloudlink Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of uCloudlink Group worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

