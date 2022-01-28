UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,997 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.22% of UFP Industries worth $9,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 77.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,275,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,845,000 after purchasing an additional 555,622 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,664,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,736,000 after acquiring an additional 328,650 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 192.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 301,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 198,561 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,891,000 after acquiring an additional 186,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,277,000 after acquiring an additional 178,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of UFPI opened at $78.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.76 and its 200-day moving average is $79.77. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

