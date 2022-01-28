UGE International (CVE:UGE) Trading 2.1% Higher

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE) shares traded up 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.49 and last traded at C$1.49. 8,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 34,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.46.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UGE International in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of C$46.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.62.

UGE International (CVE:UGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$0.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.89 million. As a group, analysts forecast that UGE International Ltd. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UGE International (CVE:UGE)

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, builds, owns, operates, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as offers engineering and consulting services.

