UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $77.44

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.44 ($1.04) and traded as high as GBX 82.73 ($1.12). UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at GBX 81.60 ($1.10), with a volume of 1,646,309 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.15) price objective on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.15) price objective on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 76.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 77.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.64 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. UK Commercial Property REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

In other news, insider Michael Ayre purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £39,000 ($52,617.38).

About UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM)

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised Â£530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

