Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Director Clarence L. Granger Sells 3,000 Shares

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

UCTT traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.36. 582,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,230. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.15 and a one year high of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.13.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 1,476.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 646.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

