Ultra (UOS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6.09 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $276.59 million and approximately $6.09 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002689 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,379.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $283.94 or 0.00780500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.72 or 0.00241132 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00043145 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00025233 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,752,124 coins. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

