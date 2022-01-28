UMA (UMA) Price Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. UMA has a total market cap of $385.59 million and $22.81 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA coin can now be bought for about $5.92 or 0.00015670 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UMA has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00042547 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00107044 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA (UMA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 106,040,392 coins and its circulating supply is 65,157,740 coins. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

