UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €19.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) received a €19.00 ($21.59) target price from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UCG has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €19.50 ($22.16) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.75 ($24.72) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on shares of UniCredit in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UniCredit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €17.67 ($20.08).

UniCredit has a 12 month low of €12.82 ($14.57) and a 12 month high of €18.38 ($20.89).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

