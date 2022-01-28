Unido EP (UDO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $162,883.00

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. Unido EP has a total market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $162,883.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0717 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00048597 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,547.30 or 0.06746804 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00053958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,743.13 or 0.99966915 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00051801 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,390,124 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

