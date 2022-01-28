Unifi Protocol DAO Price Down 21% Over Last Week (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.90 or 0.00013246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $25.21 million and approximately $14.79 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.00176920 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00028178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.18 or 0.00384440 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00072157 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008531 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,146,364 coins. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

