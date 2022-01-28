Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

Shares of UNP opened at $244.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.42. The firm has a market cap of $157.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.44 and a 12-month high of $256.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

