Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,063,112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.48% of Union Pacific worth $600,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 13.7% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 63,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 11,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNP opened at $244.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.52 and its 200-day moving average is $229.42. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.44 and a fifty-two week high of $256.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

