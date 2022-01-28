Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,570 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $29,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 53.2% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 76.5% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 69.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $241.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.44 and a twelve month high of $256.11. The company has a market capitalization of $155.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

