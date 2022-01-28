Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Buys 148,808 Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 723,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,808 shares during the quarter. Cantaloupe comprises 2.7% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned about 1.02% of Cantaloupe worth $7,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth approximately $32,618,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth approximately $571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

In related news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 31,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $254,280.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Feeney purchased 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 56,554 shares of company stock valued at $463,065. Corporate insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CTLP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.26. 373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,233. The company has a market capitalization of $515.23 million, a P/E ratio of -145.20 and a beta of 2.06. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $13.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.19 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cantaloupe Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.